About this product
DazeD8 1G Delta 8 Premium Cartridge
This delectable strain will have you happily singing "Peaches" the whole smoke sesh.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 premium delta 8 carts have an unparalleled uplifting feel and offer the best delta 8 concentrate on the market
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Peaches and Cream - Sativa
- Floral and citrusy aroma with a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross with a Skunk phenotype
How Does it Feel?
- Peaches and Cream is famous for its focusing effects
- Cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation
- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.
Peaches and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
49% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!