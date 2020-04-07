About this product
Strawberry Cream is a evenly balanced hybrid that is also known as Strawberries and Cream.
Size: 1mL HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) + CBN – Approximately 90% Total Cannabinoids
Serving Size: 1 puff
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) oil derived from 100% industrial hemp, blend of full spectrum botanical terpenes and extracts.
100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.
3rd party lab tested.
About this strain
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
About this brand
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.