Deltacann
Clementine Daytime CBD:Delta-9:Delta-8 THC Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Our CBD:Δ9:Δ8 Daytime Sativa was formulated for people who put in hard work and effort daily. Designed for busy work schedules, nonstop networking, and an upbeat attitude, this unique formulation utilizes multiple cannabinoids within the plant to give our customers the edge they’re looking for.
Most people are familiar with the effects of CBD, like anti-anxiety, anti-depression, and pain relief. The delta 9-THC within this formulation is a sativa, providing upbeat mood and psychoactive cerebral effects. The delta 8-THC, also known as “coder’s oil”, has long been reported to bring acute focus to the task at hand, and has been praised by computer programmers.
The combination of the different cannabinoids within this line give patients an instant euphoric boost, while not overbearing the user with psychoactive effects. The result is a delicious and pleasant vapor that will quickly help you regain or amplify your focus on the task in front.
The CBD:Δ9:Δ8 line from DeltaCann is a great way to keep a clear head all day long while boosting creativity, socialization, and a positive mood.
Make sure to check out our Anytime and Nighttime cartridges from the same formulation for different effects. We recommend trying them all and finding out which one works best for you!
Most people are familiar with the effects of CBD, like anti-anxiety, anti-depression, and pain relief. The delta 9-THC within this formulation is a sativa, providing upbeat mood and psychoactive cerebral effects. The delta 8-THC, also known as “coder’s oil”, has long been reported to bring acute focus to the task at hand, and has been praised by computer programmers.
The combination of the different cannabinoids within this line give patients an instant euphoric boost, while not overbearing the user with psychoactive effects. The result is a delicious and pleasant vapor that will quickly help you regain or amplify your focus on the task in front.
The CBD:Δ9:Δ8 line from DeltaCann is a great way to keep a clear head all day long while boosting creativity, socialization, and a positive mood.
Make sure to check out our Anytime and Nighttime cartridges from the same formulation for different effects. We recommend trying them all and finding out which one works best for you!
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
367 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!