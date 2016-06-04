About this strain
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Gupta Kush, Slazerbeam is loaded with dense, zesty buds. This sweet combo, bred by Colorado Seed Inc., is lemony while exhibiting hints of OG Kush on the inhale. The flower also packs potency, with an average THC content above 20%. Count on latent Haze and Kush effects that ground this 70% sativa with functionally heavy body effects.
Slazerbeam effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
85% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
70% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.