About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) nugs, same premium quality. Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well-lit all weekend or for packing bowl after bowl during the week, never underestimate the power of tiny. Available in 7g, 14g, and 28g sizes.



About Dewey's Honeycomb -

Original Glue #4 has been a popular strain for breeding as it typically delivers a cross that shares its high THC content and signature glue aroma. When we bred it with Dosido to create our Honeycomb, it was no surprise to find it being one of our highest testing strains for THC. The combination of the two created a sweet, gluey aroma that is very reminiscent of fresh honey oozing from the hive. Swing into your nearest retailer and see what all the buzz is about.



Effects Map: Hybrid

Immediate, Cerebral, Cozy



Flavor & Aroma: Pine, Glue, Floral



THC Range: 26-30%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛽-Pinene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Ocimene, Linalool



Genetics: Original Glue #4 x Dosidos



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/





