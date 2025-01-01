About this product
14g Flower - Tiny Trees - Honeycomb
Dewey Cannabis Co.Flower
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Honeycomb is the kind of hybrid cannabis strain that sticks to your fingers. Bred by Dewey Cannabis in 2022, Honeycomb combines two beloved strains, Original Glue and Dosidos. This heady concoction of skunky glue terps and doughy sweetness evokes a fresh slab of honeycomb straight from the hive—it’s a strain worthy of a queen bee. Honeycomb offers a buzz that works for both busy days and lazy nights; it was runner-up for Best OG/Gas at the 2023 Northwest Leaf Bowl. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honeycomb, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item