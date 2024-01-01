About this product
About this strain
Flora d’ Explora will take you on a tour of the best landrace cannabis strains on Earth. This loud sativa by Dewey Cannabis comes from a genetic cross of (Mexican Landrace x Thai Landrace) x Afghani Landrace. This intense sativa, comparable to Trainwreck, packs an energizing and creative punch. When you crack open these lushly green and trichome-twinkling nugs, prepare for a pungent aroma of earthen pine and zesty grapefruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flora d’ Explora, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
