About Dewey's DOUBLE DEWBIES -

Full Flower. Bursting with flavor. Each Dewbie is made with .5g of full flower that has been cured under the same slow and controlled curing process that our premium buds undergo. This ensures proper terpene and flavor retention that can be noticed with every puff of a dewbie from the first down to the last. Double Dewbie 2 packs come in a crush-resistant resealable tube.



About Dewey's Honeycomb Strain-

GG4 has been a popular strain for breeding as it typically delivers a cross that shares its high THC content and signature glue aroma. When we bred it with Dosido to create our Honeycomb, it was no surprise to find it being one of our highest testing strains for THC. The combination of the two created a sweet, gluey aroma that is very reminiscent of fresh honey oozing from the hive. Swing into your nearest retailer and see what all the buzz is about.



Effects Map: Hybrid

Immediate, Cerebral, Cozy



Flavor & Aroma: Pine, Glue, Floral



THC Range: 23-28%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛽-Pinene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Ocimene, Linalool



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.73%



Genetics: Original Glue #4 x Dosidos



