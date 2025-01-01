About Dewey's Signature Flower -

Hand trimmed buds carefully selected from the top of our plant canopy. Filled with large trichome rich buds, Signature Flower never exceeds a 5 bud count and undergoes a controlled curing process to ensure sticky and aromatic flower with every purchase. Available in 1g, 3.5g and 7g units.



About Dewey's Flora d’Explora -

A sister of Trainwreck, Flora D’ Explora has a whole lot of personality. Loved by most for her true Sativa effects, Flora was named to convey the energetic and creative high that she surely delivers on. Headed out on your next adventure? Don’t forget to pack a few jars of Flora and be sure to tell your hiking buddies to pack some as well. Flora has a strict no swiping policy…



Effects Map: Sativa Dominant

Gradual, Energizing, Uplifting



Flavor & Aroma: Gas, Citrus, Cheese



THC Range: 23-28%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene



Genetics: Mexican & Thai Landrace x Afghani Landrace



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.94%



Genetics: Mexican & Thai Landrace x Afghani Landrace



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/



read more