About Dewey's Signature Flower - Hand trimmed buds carefully selected from the top of our plant canopy. Filled with large trichome rich buds, Signature Flower never exceeds a 5 bud count and undergoes a controlled curing process to ensure sticky and aromatic flower with every purchase. Available in 1g, 3.5g and 7g units.
About Dewey's Flora d’Explora - A sister of Trainwreck, Flora D’ Explora has a whole lot of personality. Loved by most for her true Sativa effects, Flora was named to convey the energetic and creative high that she surely delivers on. Headed out on your next adventure? Don’t forget to pack a few jars of Flora and be sure to tell your hiking buddies to pack some as well. Flora has a strict no swiping policy…
Premium products. Industry best value. That’s what our customers deserve and that’s what Dewey provides. With every cultivar grown at our facility, each plant is graded on bud structure, aroma, color, trichome density, and user experience. Our processes enable us to narrow our offerings to only provide cultivars that you crave. Positioned in the heart of Washington state’s agriculturally rich Palouse region, Dewey Cannabis is proud to call Pullman, Washington home. Our environmentally controlled greenhouse complex provides us with cutting edge facilities that ensure high quality cannabis production while maintaining an environmentally conscious footprint. Dewey’s prime location in sunny Eastern Washington gives our LED light powered greenhouses an extra boost of sunshine year round. At Dewey we believe that harnessing the power of both the sun and energy efficient indoor lighting will allow us to grow the highest quality while greatly reducing our carbon footprint.