Hand crafted. Hash Infused. Match Sticks are made from a potent 70/30 blend of ground flower and handmade live bubble hash. These infused pre-rolls provide an ideal mix of premium quality and heavy hitting effects. Forgot your lighter? No stress. Every 2 pack of Matchsticks comes with a set of matches and a striker pad on the bottom of the packaging so you can spark up the fun whenever the mood strikes.



About Dewey's Honeycomb Strain-

GG4 has been a popular strain for breeding as it typically delivers a cross that shares its high THC content and signature glue aroma. When we bred it with Dosido to create our Honeycomb, it was no surprise to find it being one of our highest testing strains for THC. The combination of the two created a sweet, gluey aroma that is very reminiscent of fresh honey oozing from the hive. Swing into your nearest retailer and see what all the buzz is about.

