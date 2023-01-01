About Dewey's MatchSticks 6-Pack:

(6) 0.5g Hash infused joints made with full flower and live bubble hash and housed in our custom, crush-resistant joint packs. Boasting a 70/30 flower to hash ratio, most cultivars are testing between 30-40% THC. Forgot your lighter? No sweat. Each 6 pack comes with a custom Dewey Matchbook inside for a truly lit experience!



About Dewey's Caribbean Chocolate Strain:

Have you ever had a chocolate bar that was so good, you pretty much inhaled the whole thing? Well, if you've also picked up a jar of Caribbean Chocolate, you might experience some déjà vu. The chocolatey flavor will coat your mouth from the first puff and leave you in a blissfully euphoric experience. Caribbean Chocolate is a great "kick up your feet strain” without having to ask yourself "will I be able to stay up until the end of this movie?"



