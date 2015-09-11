Loading…
Logo for the brand Dharma Organics & Dharma Cannabis

Dharma Organics & Dharma Cannabis

OG Chem

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Total THC 24.9% with Uplifting, Euphoric and Carefree Creative Happiness

OG Chem effects

Reported by real people like you
137 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
