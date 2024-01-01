Get ready to turn your mind up to warp speed with Mountain Select's Banana Pancakes liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This deliciously potent blend, brewed from the powerful strains of Banana Bread and Biscotti, is like a daytime cerebral carnival for your neurons. It's like feeding your brain a stack of pancakes, but with an extra shot of 'wow'. The flavor profile, dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, is a unique flavor rollercoaster that'll have you coming back for more. And with a THC level of 73.94% and CBG of 3.44%, it's not just potent, it's a mind rodeo. So, grab a bottle of Mountain Select's Banana Pancakes, and prepare to blast your brain into the flavor stratosphere!

Show more