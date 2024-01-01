Banana Pancakes [Batch #343] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Get ready to turn your mind up to warp speed with Mountain Select's Banana Pancakes liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This deliciously potent blend, brewed from the powerful strains of Banana Bread and Biscotti, is like a daytime cerebral carnival for your neurons. It's like feeding your brain a stack of pancakes, but with an extra shot of 'wow'. The flavor profile, dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, is a unique flavor rollercoaster that'll have you coming back for more. And with a THC level of 73.94% and CBG of 3.44%, it's not just potent, it's a mind rodeo. So, grab a bottle of Mountain Select's Banana Pancakes, and prepare to blast your brain into the flavor stratosphere!

Banana Pancakes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples & Bananas and Pancakes. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Pancakes is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Banana Pancakes typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Pancakes’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Pancakes, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
