What's better than playing with the pups at the park? Playing with the pups at the park while enjoying some Chem Dawg gummies from Bonsai Cultivation, of course! These gummies, available in mouthwatering flavors like Blueberry and Hula Berry, will make your playtime even more enjoyable. With a THC content of 75.99%, this batch will have you feeling uplifted and ready to fetch some fun. The terpene profile of 4.80% adds a delightful twist, with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene bringing their own unique flavors to the mix. So grab a tin of these gummies, let the dogs out, and get ready for a pawsome time at the park!

