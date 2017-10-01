Awaken your internal Amelia Earhart with Bonsai Cultivation's Chocolope gummies. Crafted in the spirit of the legendary chocolate antelope, these gummies are the go-to for a daytime cerebral high propelling you through your day with creativity and gusto. Boasting a THC percentage of 70.25% and CBG of 2.04%, these gummies deliver a potent punch. The terpene profile, at a respectable 4.93%, is dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, providing a unique flavor and aroma. These gummies are like a chocolate antelope on a jetpack, fueling your imagination and determination. So, nab a tin of Chocolope gummies and let your thoughts soar like a chocolate antelope in the sky. Time to take a chomp out of the extraordinary.

