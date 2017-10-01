Imagine a world where chocolate antelopes graze in a gummy forest, their hooves gently sinking into the chewy terrain. Now, imagine that world in the form of Bonsai Cultivation's Chocolope gummies. These delightful treats, infused with the flavors of Blood Orange and Sour Apple, will transport you to a whimsical land of imagination and playfulness. The terpene profile of this batch, with its dominant Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, adds to the sensory adventure. With a THC content of 73.48% and CBG at 1.59%, these gummies are sure to provide a euphoric and uplifting experience. So, grab a tin of Chocolope gummies and let your taste buds embark on a fantastical journey through the gummy forest, where chocolate antelopes roam free.

