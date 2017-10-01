Chocolope [Batch #1958] Blood Orange & Sour Apple Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Imagine a world where chocolate antelopes graze in a gummy forest, their hooves gently sinking into the chewy terrain. Now, imagine that world in the form of Bonsai Cultivation's Chocolope gummies. These delightful treats, infused with the flavors of Blood Orange and Sour Apple, will transport you to a whimsical land of imagination and playfulness. The terpene profile of this batch, with its dominant Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, adds to the sensory adventure. With a THC content of 73.48% and CBG at 1.59%, these gummies are sure to provide a euphoric and uplifting experience. So, grab a tin of Chocolope gummies and let your taste buds embark on a fantastical journey through the gummy forest, where chocolate antelopes roam free.

About this strain

Chocolope, also known as "D-Line," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
