Chocolope [Batch #1983] Guava & Papaya Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Step into a world of imagination and indulge in the mythical creation of Chocolate Antelopes with Bonsai Cultivation's batch Chocolope. These gummies are a whimsical blend of Chocolate Thai and Cannalope Haze strains, a powerful, uplifting combo that will have you moving and grooving all day! Just like the Chocolate Antelopes of the fantasy forest, these gummies are a unique combination of contrasting elements, bringing together the exotic flavors of Guava and Papaya to tantalize your senses. With a terpene percentage of 4.55%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC content of 71.18% and CBG content of 1.71%, these gummies provide a potent and uplifting effect, allowing you to embrace the grace and agility of the Chocolate Antelope. So, grab a tin of Chocolope and let your imagination roam free in a world where chocolate and antelopes collide.

About this strain

Chocolope, also known as "D-Line," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item