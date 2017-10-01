Step into a world of imagination and indulge in the mythical creation of Chocolate Antelopes with Bonsai Cultivation's batch Chocolope. These gummies are a whimsical blend of Chocolate Thai and Cannalope Haze strains, a powerful, uplifting combo that will have you moving and grooving all day! Just like the Chocolate Antelopes of the fantasy forest, these gummies are a unique combination of contrasting elements, bringing together the exotic flavors of Guava and Papaya to tantalize your senses. With a terpene percentage of 4.55%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC content of 71.18% and CBG content of 1.71%, these gummies provide a potent and uplifting effect, allowing you to embrace the grace and agility of the Chocolate Antelope. So, grab a tin of Chocolope and let your imagination roam free in a world where chocolate and antelopes collide.

