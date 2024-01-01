Ego Checker [Batch #347] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 23.5%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Prepare to have your ego checked with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch Ego Checker. This powerful batch, born from the fusion of Do-Si-Dos and Kush Mintz, is a force to be reckoned with. Its THC content of 77.59% will have you feeling like a superhero, ready to take on any challenge. And with CBG at 2.78% and CBC at 0.86%, this batch is a true powerhouse of cannabinoids. But it doesn't stop there. The terpene profile of 4.87% creates a symphony of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. So buckle up and get ready for an adventure with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch Ego Checker.

About this strain

Ego Checker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Kush Mints. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Ego Checker is 23.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Ego Checker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ego Checker’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ego Checker, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



No product reviews
About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
