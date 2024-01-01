Prepare to have your ego checked with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch Ego Checker. This powerful batch, born from the fusion of Do-Si-Dos and Kush Mintz, is a force to be reckoned with. Its THC content of 77.59% will have you feeling like a superhero, ready to take on any challenge. And with CBG at 2.78% and CBC at 0.86%, this batch is a true powerhouse of cannabinoids. But it doesn't stop there. The terpene profile of 4.87% creates a symphony of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. So buckle up and get ready for an adventure with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch Ego Checker.

