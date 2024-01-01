Get ready to have your ego checked with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch, created from a mix of the powerful strains Do-Si-Dos and Kush Mintz. This batch is like a masterclass in balance and potency, delivering a punch that will leave you feeling like a champion. With a THC percentage of 75.00%, this batch is not for the faint of heart. But don't worry, the 0.49% THC-V will keep you feeling in control, like a martial arts expert with impeccable self-discipline. The terpene profile of this batch is off the charts, with the top three terpenes measuring at 4.77%. These terpenes, like a symphony conductor, orchestrate the effects of the cannabinoids to create a harmonious and powerful experience.

