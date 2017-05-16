Gorilla Cookies [Batch #1948] Fruit Punch & Tropical Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Step into the jungle of flavor with Host Cannabis' Gorilla Cookies! These gummies are the Godzilla of edibles, hitting you with a potent punch that will have you doing the Tarzan swing in no time. Like the legendary King Kong himself, these gummies are massive in taste and impact. Crafted with a blend of Ore*z and GG #4 strains, this batch is an unchallenged titan. The terpene percentage stands at 4.24%, boasting Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and with THC levels skyrocketing at 75.64% with a dash of CBG at 1.50%, these gummies are your ticket to an unparalleled adventure. So, grab a tin of Gorilla Cookies and let the beast in you roar!

About this strain

Gorilla Cookies by Elev8 Seeds is the powerful union of Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The pungent Gorilla Glue aroma is loud, but Thin Mint’s exotic terpene profile adds nuance to the bouquet. Both parents were bred for potency and that shows in the resin-coated buds that harden like stones after curing. Enjoy this one-hitter quitter with care, as the effects will alter the trajectory of your entire day. Gorilla Cookies is a quality strain for managing physical pain, nausea, and stress. 

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
