Step into the jungle of flavor with Host Cannabis' Gorilla Cookies! These gummies are the Godzilla of edibles, hitting you with a potent punch that will have you doing the Tarzan swing in no time. Like the legendary King Kong himself, these gummies are massive in taste and impact. Crafted with a blend of Ore*z and GG #4 strains, this batch is an unchallenged titan. The terpene percentage stands at 4.24%, boasting Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and with THC levels skyrocketing at 75.64% with a dash of CBG at 1.50%, these gummies are your ticket to an unparalleled adventure. So, grab a tin of Gorilla Cookies and let the beast in you roar!

