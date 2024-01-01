Prepare to have your taste buds blown away by the lusciousness of Hazelnut Cream gummies from Rancho Relaxo. With a blend of Guava and Passion Fruit flavors, these gummies are like a tropical symphony playing on your tongue. Packed with a terpene percentage of 5.26%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies will have you moving and grooving. The THC content of 67.52% and CBG content of 2.69% ensure a potent experience that will leave you feeling like you've entered a parallel universe. So grab your tin of Hazelnut Cream gummies and get ready for a taste sensation that will make you question reality.

