Indulge in the sweet and creamy goodness of Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch, Hazelnut Cream. Crafted from a blend of Miami Haze and Cookies n Cream strains, this batch is a delightful treat for your taste buds. With a terpene percentage of 2.74% and a THC level of 75.29%, this batch is sure to provide a euphoric and uplifting experience. Whether you add it to your favorite beverage or drizzle it over desserts, Hazelnut Cream will transport you to a world of blissful relaxation. So go ahead, take a sip and let the creamy flavors and potent effects of this batch take you on a sweet journey.

