Hazelnut Cream [Batch #356] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Indulge in the sweet and creamy goodness of Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch, Hazelnut Cream. Crafted from a blend of Miami Haze and Cookies n Cream strains, this batch is a delightful treat for your taste buds. With a terpene percentage of 2.74% and a THC level of 75.29%, this batch is sure to provide a euphoric and uplifting experience. Whether you add it to your favorite beverage or drizzle it over desserts, Hazelnut Cream will transport you to a world of blissful relaxation. So go ahead, take a sip and let the creamy flavors and potent effects of this batch take you on a sweet journey.

About this strain

Hazelnut Cream is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Miami Haze with Cookies and Cream. In small doses, this strain produces mood-boosting effects that are happy, energetic and long-lasting. In larger doses, you may find yourself locked to the sofa. Hazelnut Cream is beloved for its rich flavor profile, featuring earthy and creamy aromas backed up by sweet sugary flavors. With a THC level averaging 21%, Hazelnut Cream is a popular strain choice among medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, depression, and appetite loss. Hazelnut Cream was originally bred by Exotic Genetix. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
