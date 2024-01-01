Josh D-OG [Batch #1986] Blue Ice & Papaya Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
IndicaTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Hey Josh, how about a cosmic journey? Josh D-OG from Billo is your spaceship. This batch is like a space odyssey, with its potent blend of SFV OG, TK, and Hells Angel OG. With a THC percentage of 72.30% and a CBG percentage of 4.61%, these gummies are ready to take you to the stars. The top terpenes in this batch are Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, adding up to 3.31%. Caryophyllene brings the heat, Limonene adds a citrusy twist, and Terpinolene sprinkles a little floral sweetness. So, whether you're exploring galaxies or just chilling at home, Josh D-OG is your passport to a stellar experience. Strap in, Josh, it's going to be a mind-blowing adventure!

About this strain

Josh D OG by Karma Genetics is a handcrafted OG hybrid with a lineage stretching back to Florida, 1991. Josh D and Matt “Bubba” Berger began developing these genetics in Orlando and helped define the OG culture we know today. This strain is a three deep cross of SFV OG x Triangle Kush x Hell’s Angels OG and offers consumers relaxing effects with an amplified Kush flavor. This indica-dominant hybrid is euphoric and happy while still saddling consumers with potent mid-level sedation.   

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
