Hey Josh, how about a cosmic journey? Josh D-OG from Billo is your spaceship. This batch is like a space odyssey, with its potent blend of SFV OG, TK, and Hells Angel OG. With a THC percentage of 72.30% and a CBG percentage of 4.61%, these gummies are ready to take you to the stars. The top terpenes in this batch are Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, adding up to 3.31%. Caryophyllene brings the heat, Limonene adds a citrusy twist, and Terpinolene sprinkles a little floral sweetness. So, whether you're exploring galaxies or just chilling at home, Josh D-OG is your passport to a stellar experience. Strap in, Josh, it's going to be a mind-blowing adventure!

Show more