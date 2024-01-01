Milk and Cookies [Batch #1912] Pineapple Cooler & Sangria Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Here's the scoop: HCH's Milk and Cookies are the ultimate chill pill. These babies are like your grandma's famous cookies but without the guilt and with an extra dose of relaxation. Packing a punch with a 4.70% terpene profile, including Caryophyllene, Humulene and Limonene, these gummies are like a spa day for your brain! And let's not forget about the 73.43% THC content. Talk about a knockout! So, whether you're a cookie dunker or a nibbler, get ready to kick your feet up, chow down on these bad boys and wave goodbye to those pesky worries.

About this strain

Milk and Cookies is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies N Cream and Triple OG. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Milk and Cookies is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Milk and Cookies effects make them feel relaxed, giggly, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Milk and Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and lack of appetite. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Milk and Cookies features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet, butter, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Milk and Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
