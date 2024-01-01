Here's the scoop: HCH's Milk and Cookies are the ultimate chill pill. These babies are like your grandma's famous cookies but without the guilt and with an extra dose of relaxation. Packing a punch with a 4.70% terpene profile, including Caryophyllene, Humulene and Limonene, these gummies are like a spa day for your brain! And let's not forget about the 73.43% THC content. Talk about a knockout! So, whether you're a cookie dunker or a nibbler, get ready to kick your feet up, chow down on these bad boys and wave goodbye to those pesky worries.

Show more