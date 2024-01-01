Rambutan [Batch #2092] Fruit Punch & Tropical Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Get ready for a flavor extravaganza with Malek's Premium Cannabis batch Rambutan. These gummies are like the weird fruits that have a delicious flavor - they'll surprise you in the best way possible. Just like trying weird fruits can expand your palate and introduce you to new flavors, these gummies will take your taste buds on a wild ride. With flavors like Fruit Punch and Tropical Punch, these gummies are the life of the party. The terpene profile of this batch, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, adds an extra layer of energy to the high. And with a THC percentage of 78.30% and a hint of CBG at 1.94%, these gummies will give you a euphoric and uplifting high. So, get ready to have your taste buds dancing with joy with Rambutan.

About this strain

Rambutan is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fruit Slices and Maui Wowie. This strain is 85% sativa and 15% indica. Rambutan is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Rambutan typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rambutan’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rambutan, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
