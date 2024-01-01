Rambutan [Batch #2092] Fruit Punch & Tropical Punch Flavors | 100mg
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Rambutan is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fruit Slices and Maui Wowie. This strain is 85% sativa and 15% indica. Rambutan is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Rambutan typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rambutan’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rambutan, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item