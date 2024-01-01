Get ready for a flavor extravaganza with Malek's Premium Cannabis batch Rambutan. These gummies are like the weird fruits that have a delicious flavor - they'll surprise you in the best way possible. Just like trying weird fruits can expand your palate and introduce you to new flavors, these gummies will take your taste buds on a wild ride. With flavors like Fruit Punch and Tropical Punch, these gummies are the life of the party. The terpene profile of this batch, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, adds an extra layer of energy to the high. And with a THC percentage of 78.30% and a hint of CBG at 1.94%, these gummies will give you a euphoric and uplifting high. So, get ready to have your taste buds dancing with joy with Rambutan.

Show more