Get ready to pucker up with wisdom, with Billo's Sour Sage batch! This wise master of the sour is a beautiful blend of Sage Cookies and Sour Grapefruit Kush, delivering a mouth-watering experience that will leave you craving for more. Just like a perfectly tart lemonade given to you by a Gandalf-like character on a hot summer day, these gummies pack a punch of sourness that will make your taste buds say, 'Fly, you fools!'. The terpene profile of this batch, with its dominant Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds a zesty twist to the flavor, enhancing the sour notes to perfection. With a THC content of 72.11% and a hint of CBG at 1.35%, this batch is sure to provide an uplifting and energetic high. So, grab a tin of Billo's Sour Sage gummies and prepare for a sour journey that will leave you feeling refreshed and invigorated!

