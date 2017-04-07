Sour Sage [Batch #1972] Sour Apple & Sour Raz Flavors | 100mg
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle. In 2024, the strain Sour Cxxxx (aka Sour Candy) is a different Sour Diesel x SAGE cross from MOCA Humboldt. The 2024 Sour Cxxxx tests very high in terpinolene, with total terps hitting 4.3%.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item