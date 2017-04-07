Sour Sage [Batch #1972] Sour Apple & Sour Raz Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Get ready to pucker up with wisdom, with Billo's Sour Sage batch! This wise master of the sour is a beautiful blend of Sage Cookies and Sour Grapefruit Kush, delivering a mouth-watering experience that will leave you craving for more. Just like a perfectly tart lemonade given to you by a Gandalf-like character on a hot summer day, these gummies pack a punch of sourness that will make your taste buds say, 'Fly, you fools!'. The terpene profile of this batch, with its dominant Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds a zesty twist to the flavor, enhancing the sour notes to perfection. With a THC content of 72.11% and a hint of CBG at 1.35%, this batch is sure to provide an uplifting and energetic high. So, grab a tin of Billo's Sour Sage gummies and prepare for a sour journey that will leave you feeling refreshed and invigorated!

About this strain

Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle. In 2024, the strain Sour Cxxxx (aka Sour Candy) is a different Sour Diesel x SAGE cross from MOCA Humboldt. The 2024 Sour Cxxxx tests very high in terpinolene, with total terps hitting 4.3%.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item