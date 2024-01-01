Tropicanna Banana gummies from Summit are here to take you on a tropical roller coaster ride! Infused with Grape Punch and Tropical Punch flavors, these gummies are a sensory delight, reminiscent of the vibrant Tropicanna Banana canna plant. With a THC level of 68.91%, they pack a serious wallop, making you feel like Tarzan's vine-swinging buddy. The 3.12% terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, adds an exciting layer of complexity to the mix and an uplifting, energizing effect to your high. So, snag a tin of Tropicanna Banana gummies and prepare yourself for a thrilling journey through the jungle of your mind!

