Tropicana Banana [Batch #2038] Grape Punch & Tropical Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

Tropicanna Banana gummies from Summit are here to take you on a tropical roller coaster ride! Infused with Grape Punch and Tropical Punch flavors, these gummies are a sensory delight, reminiscent of the vibrant Tropicanna Banana canna plant. With a THC level of 68.91%, they pack a serious wallop, making you feel like Tarzan's vine-swinging buddy. The 3.12% terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, adds an exciting layer of complexity to the mix and an uplifting, energizing effect to your high. So, snag a tin of Tropicanna Banana gummies and prepare yourself for a thrilling journey through the jungle of your mind!

About this strain

Tropicana Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Tropicanna with Banana Kush. Tropicana Banana produces an energizing high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and focused. Tropicana Banana is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Tropicana Banana tastes sweet with tropical and citrus undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The original breeder of Tropicana Banana is Barney’s Farm.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
