  3. Banana Kush
Hybrid

4.2 1068 reviews

Banana Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 45 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1068 reviews

Banana Kush
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

Effects

760 people reported 5044 effects
Relaxed 49%
Happy 47%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 37%
Creative 25%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 27%
Pain 25%
Depression 21%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 4%

Reviews

1,068

Find Banana Kush nearby

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Ghost OG
parent
Strain
Banana Kush
First strain child
Ultra Banana
child
Second strain child
Banana Diesel
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Banana Kush

Good reads

Tips for growing Banana Kush cannabis
The 13 best cannabis strains for parties
10 Strain Pairings to Help You Celebrate Spring
Tips for growing Banana Kush cannabis
Most popular in