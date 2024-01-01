Tropicanna Banana [Batch #2027] Grape Punch & Tropical Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Ready to monkey around with some seriously potent gummies? Say hello to our Tropicanna Banana gummies from Summit! These bad boys combine the tangy goodness of Tropicanna with the smooth vibes of Banana Kush and the result is a flavor bonanza that will make your taste buds want to throw a fiesta! With a terpene content of 8.61% including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are power-packed to help you get up and go! THC levels are at a sky-high 72.88% with a humble dash of CBG at 4.66% - enough to make you feel like Tarzan swinging through the jungle. So, grab a tin of Tropicanna Banana gummies and let's get swinging!

Tropicana Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Tropicanna with Banana Kush. Tropicana Banana produces an energizing high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and focused. Tropicana Banana is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Tropicana Banana tastes sweet with tropical and citrus undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The original breeder of Tropicana Banana is Barney’s Farm.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
