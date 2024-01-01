Ready to monkey around with some seriously potent gummies? Say hello to our Tropicanna Banana gummies from Summit! These bad boys combine the tangy goodness of Tropicanna with the smooth vibes of Banana Kush and the result is a flavor bonanza that will make your taste buds want to throw a fiesta! With a terpene content of 8.61% including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are power-packed to help you get up and go! THC levels are at a sky-high 72.88% with a humble dash of CBG at 4.66% - enough to make you feel like Tarzan swinging through the jungle. So, grab a tin of Tropicanna Banana gummies and let's get swinging!

