Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing relaxation and calmness effects. Many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and focused. It’s spectacular taste profile emanates fruity, sweet, slightly spicy, light peppery notes resembling its delicious fruit counterpart. Our Papaya Live Reserve line will take you to a tropical paradise.
Genetics: Citral #13 x ICE #2
Effects: Energetic, Euphoric, Relaxing
Prevalent Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene
About this brand
Dime Industries
Since 2016, Dime Industries has been a leading trusted source of clean and potent medicine using state of the art hardware including premium food-grade stainless steel, glass, ceramic plates, and enhanced battery life. We strive to deliver a transparent experience through industry leading technology and high grade cannabis extracts resulting in an unparalleled smoking experience that not only ensures our customers an impeccable taste, but more importantly, a clean quality high you can trust. All of our cartridges are assembled, filled, and quality checked in the USA to ensure consistency and quality.
Join the Dime Family and stay tuned for new product and device releases. “Think Higher!”
