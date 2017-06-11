Discount Cannabis Seeds
Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds | 100 Seed Bulk Packs
About this product
BULK SEED PACKS ARE 100 SEEDS
Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds AKA “Stardog”, is a mostly Sativa hybrid (90% Sativa/10% Indica) strain that is a super strong cross between the highly popular Chemdawg 4 and Tres Dog.
Genetics: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dog
Type: Mostly Sativa
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Time: 56 to 63 days
Outdoor Harvest: Early October
Yield Indoor: 550 to 700g/m2
Yield Outdoor: 800g/plant
Height Indoor: 80 to 120cm
Height Outdoor: 150 to 200cm
THC: 24%
Aroma/Flavour: Earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and lemon
Effect: Energetic and giggly accompanied by a mellow relaxing body feeling
Medical Conditions: Stress, anxiety and fatigue
Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds have a THC level of around 22-24%.
The dense, small to medium sized, popcorn shaped buds have a potent effect that can last up to 3 hours.
Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds produce bright green Nugs with fiery orange hairs that have an earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and lemon.
This strain offers a powerful uplifting Sativa high that leaves you feeling energetic and giggly accompanied by a mellow relaxing body feeling.
Stardawg Feminized is particularly good for treating those suffering from stress, anxiety and fatigue.
Stardawg effects
530 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!