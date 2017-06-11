About this product

BULK SEED PACKS ARE 100 SEEDS



Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds AKA “Stardog”, is a mostly Sativa hybrid (90% Sativa/10% Indica) strain that is a super strong cross between the highly popular Chemdawg 4 and Tres Dog.



Genetics: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dog

Type: Mostly Sativa

Grow: Indoor/Outdoor

Flowering Time: 56 to 63 days

Outdoor Harvest: Early October

Yield Indoor: 550 to 700g/m2

Yield Outdoor: 800g/plant

Height Indoor: 80 to 120cm

Height Outdoor: 150 to 200cm

THC: 24%

Aroma/Flavour: Earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and lemon

Effect: Energetic and giggly accompanied by a mellow relaxing body feeling

Medical Conditions: Stress, anxiety and fatigue



Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds have a THC level of around 22-24%.



The dense, small to medium sized, popcorn shaped buds have a potent effect that can last up to 3 hours.



Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds produce bright green Nugs with fiery orange hairs that have an earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and lemon.



This strain offers a powerful uplifting Sativa high that leaves you feeling energetic and giggly accompanied by a mellow relaxing body feeling.



Stardawg Feminized is particularly good for treating those suffering from stress, anxiety and fatigue.