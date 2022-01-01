About this product
This formula includes HempFlavin – a unique flavonoid combination which has been proven by scientific
studies to reduce inflammation, provide anti-microbial benefits and provide overall relief.
Using ozonated coconut oil acts as an antimicrobial antiparasitic and helps activate cell growth. The
Hempflavin is a natural anti-inflammatory and pain relief, and the aloe helps in all skin irritation issues,
alleviates itching, creates a barrier between irritation and outside irritants. To be used on any skin
irritation/rash for equines to promote healing
About this brand
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions is dedicated to helping the communities that we love and serve. Our team is comprised of veterans, pet owners, and ranchers who now use our products to improve the lives of others facing the same aches, pains, and challenges as we do in our daily lives. We carefully pick and choose our ingredients, ensuring that we only use organic hemp and strains that produce high-quality cannabinoids. Our products are made from patented formulas professionally developed by our team of pharmacists, physicians, and agricultural experts.