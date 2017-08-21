Tardis, or “The Tardis,” is a sativa-dominant strain with far-out cerebral effects. Appropriating the title of Dr. Who’s famous phone booth, Tardis is a cross of Oregon Diesel and Trainwreck. This heady pairing lands behind the eyes, saddling the mind with euphoria and introspective thoughts. These attributes make Tardis a strong mood enhancer, teasing at the consumer's imagination and creativity while helping abate stress. Respect this strain’s potency, as it has been reported to reach upwards of 26% THC.