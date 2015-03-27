ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Oregon Diesel
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Oregon Diesel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.5 92 reviews

Oregon Diesel

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Pine

Calculated from 26 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 92 reviews

Oregon Diesel
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Pine

Oregon Diesel is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines NYC Diesel and Blackberry genetics in a blend bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders specifically for the Pacific Northwest climate. This strain was popularized by Oregrown as they hunted for quality genetics. Oregon Diesel is recommended for nighttime pain relief and its relaxing yet clear-headed effects will calm stress and help you avoid sleepless nights.

Effects

Show all

64 people reported 543 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 68%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 40%
Sleepy 37%
Stress 32%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 28%
Depression 26%
Pain 25%
Dry mouth 21%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%
Dry eyes 4%
Paranoid 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

92

write a review

Find Oregon Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Oregon Diesel nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Oregon Diesel
Strain child
Tardis
child

Products with Oregon Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Oregon Diesel nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: The Grunk, MILF, Holy Ghost, Sourlope, and More
New Strains Alert: The Grunk, MILF, Holy Ghost, Sourlope, and More
5 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Diesel Terpenes
5 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Diesel Terpenes
7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities
7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities

Most popular in