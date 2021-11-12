About this product
About this strain
Grape Stomper OG effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cancer
14% of people say it helps with cancer
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!