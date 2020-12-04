About this product
Strain Lineage: Purple Elephant x Chemdawg Sour Diesel
Taste/Aroma Notes: Subtle grape aroma and flavor; Effects are fast acting and long lasting, including body and mind buzz that transcends all worries or concerns. ; The subtle grape aroma and flavor from its GS heritage remains, alongside but not overwhelmed by the classic OG lemony-diesel funk; subtle grape aroma and flavor
The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-roll that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Stay line you will find balanced hybrid flower that is always strain specific.
Taste/Aroma Notes: Subtle grape aroma and flavor; Effects are fast acting and long lasting, including body and mind buzz that transcends all worries or concerns. ; The subtle grape aroma and flavor from its GS heritage remains, alongside but not overwhelmed by the classic OG lemony-diesel funk; subtle grape aroma and flavor
The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-roll that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Stay line you will find balanced hybrid flower that is always strain specific.
About this strain
Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper OG crosses their famous Grape Stomper with New York OG Kush for a kush heavy spin. The result is a strain with the frosty qualities of Grape Stomper and a potent OG high. Consumers can expect a sweet, grape, piney, and lemon terpene profile alongside a thick, sedative high.
Grape Stomper OG effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dogwalkers
Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That’s why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand.
FOLLOW US
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/
FOLLOW US
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/