Strain Lineage: Purple Elephant x Chemdawg Sour Diesel

Taste/Aroma Notes: Subtle grape aroma and flavor; Effects are fast acting and long lasting, including body and mind buzz that transcends all worries or concerns. ; The subtle grape aroma and flavor from its GS heritage remains, alongside but not overwhelmed by the classic OG lemony-diesel funk; subtle grape aroma and flavor



The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-roll that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Stay line you will find balanced hybrid flower that is always strain specific.