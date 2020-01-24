About this product
About this strain
Snowball effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!