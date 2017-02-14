About this product
About this strain
Sour Joker, also known as "Joker," is the stimulating sativa marijuana strain made from a blend of Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD). Sour Joker offers consumers a vigorous body buzz effect that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use.
