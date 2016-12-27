DopeBoo.com
Mini "Dabuccino" Concentrate Rig
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Who wouldn't want a long sip of their favorite morning go to inside of this beauty? Just put your favorite wax concenrate in and watch the bubbles as you take a sip. Mini but powerful, this will be your new go to morning joe!
A-Train effects
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
26% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!