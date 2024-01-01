We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dorado Extracts
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Dorado Extracts products
23 products
Pre-rolls
Purple Papaya Diamonds and Sauce Pre-roll 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 39%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Fruity Pebbles Shaved Ice Rosin 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Hash
Critical Kush Hash 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Grape Punch Wax 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Tangerine Dream Diamonds & Sauce Pre-roll 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Watermelonade Fire Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Dorado Extracts
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Tangerine Dream Diamond n' Sauce Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 33.36%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Purple Papaya Diamonds n' Sauce 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
OG Wedding Cake Wax 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Banana Bubba Diamonds and Sauce Pre-roll 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 40%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Grandpa's Breath 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 87.54%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lemonade Z Infused Pre-roll 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 36.01%
CBD 0%
Solvent
9 Pound Haze Diamonds 1g
by Dorado Extracts
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Banana Infused Preroll 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Purple Zkittlez Wax 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 89%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Wedding Crashers Shaved Ice Rosin 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Dosi Lime Terp Slushee 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 79%
CBD 1%
Solvent
Lemonade Z Diamonds n' Sauce 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Watermelonade Wax 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Grandpa's Breath Oil 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Hash
Candy Jack Hash 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Fruity Pebblez Wax 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Triple Threat OG Live Resin 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 66.12%
CBD 0.42%
Home
Brands
Dorado Extracts
Catalog