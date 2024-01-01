Loading...

Dorado Extracts

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesCannabis

Dorado Extracts products

23 products
Product image for Purple Papaya Diamonds and Sauce Pre-roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Purple Papaya Diamonds and Sauce Pre-roll 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 39%
CBD 0%
Product image for Fruity Pebbles Shaved Ice Rosin 1g
Rosin
Fruity Pebbles Shaved Ice Rosin 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Product image for Critical Kush Hash 1g
Hash
Critical Kush Hash 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grape Punch Wax 1g
Wax
Grape Punch Wax 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tangerine Dream Diamonds & Sauce Pre-roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Tangerine Dream Diamonds & Sauce Pre-roll 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Watermelonade Fire Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Watermelonade Fire Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Dorado Extracts
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tangerine Dream Diamond n' Sauce Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Tangerine Dream Diamond n' Sauce Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 33.36%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Papaya Diamonds n' Sauce 0.8g
Solvent
Purple Papaya Diamonds n' Sauce 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for OG Wedding Cake Wax 1g
Wax
OG Wedding Cake Wax 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Banana Bubba Diamonds and Sauce Pre-roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Banana Bubba Diamonds and Sauce Pre-roll 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 40%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grandpa's Breath 1g
Solvent
Grandpa's Breath 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 87.54%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemonade Z Infused Pre-roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Lemonade Z Infused Pre-roll 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 36.01%
CBD 0%
Product image for 9 Pound Haze Diamonds 1g
Solvent
9 Pound Haze Diamonds 1g
by Dorado Extracts
Product image for Strawberry Banana Infused Preroll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Banana Infused Preroll 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Zkittlez Wax 1g
Wax
Purple Zkittlez Wax 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 89%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wedding Crashers Shaved Ice Rosin 1g
Rosin
Wedding Crashers Shaved Ice Rosin 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dosi Lime Terp Slushee 1g
Solvent
Dosi Lime Terp Slushee 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 79%
CBD 1%
Product image for Lemonade Z Diamonds n' Sauce 0.8g
Solvent
Lemonade Z Diamonds n' Sauce 0.8g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Watermelonade Wax 1g
Wax
Watermelonade Wax 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grandpa's Breath Oil 1g
Solvent
Grandpa's Breath Oil 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Candy Jack Hash 1g
Hash
Candy Jack Hash 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Fruity Pebblez Wax 1g
Wax
Fruity Pebblez Wax 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Triple Threat OG Live Resin 1g
Resin
Triple Threat OG Live Resin 1g
by Dorado Extracts
THC 66.12%
CBD 0.42%