Logo for the brand Dose Oil

Dose Oil

Watermelon OG Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

Watermelon effects

Reported by real people like you
196 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
28% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!