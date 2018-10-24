About this product
Double Delicious full spectrum RSO is an alcohol extraction utilizing high quality food grade alcohol. We use select premium flower and fully test our RSO guaranteeing the best quality product with the highest standards.
Dirty Girl is a sativa-dominant cross of a Trainwreck hybrid, known as Arcata Lemon Wreck, and Cinderella 99. The combination produces a tropical aroma of pineapples and citrus fruit with a sharp pungent note reminiscent of Pine-Sol. The flavor of Dirty Girl is like sweet lemon candy and the effects it produces are happy and creative. Dirty Girl will elevate your mood and may help avoid the complications of depression, anxiety, and migraine headaches.
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
25% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
