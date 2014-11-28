Loading…
Logo for the brand Double Delicious

Double Delicious

Red Diesel Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

Red Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
