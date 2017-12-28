Double Dutch Farms
Green Crack
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Green Crack has earned itself a reputation as a top choice sativa among cannabis connoisseurs. Whether that’s due to it’s genetics or the word ‘crack,’ who knows. What we do know is that these tangy green buds with fiery orange hairs are packed with fruity flavor. Green Crack has become a consumer favorite as a daytime strain, especially if you plan to be out and about.
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
