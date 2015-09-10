Double Dutch Farms
Thin Mints
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Thin Mints was a happy accident discovered as a unique phenotype of the legendary GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strain. Bred from OG Kush and Durban Poison, this 50/50 hybrid is full of bold cookie flavors and aromas with subtle hints of mint. The flowers on Thin Mints turn deep purple as the flowering stage closes, and cures up to beautiful round buds rich with trichomes and soft purple and green coloration.
Thin Mint effects
Reported by real people like you
547 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!