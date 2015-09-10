About this product

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Thin Mints was a happy accident discovered as a unique phenotype of the legendary GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strain. Bred from OG Kush and Durban Poison, this 50/50 hybrid is full of bold cookie flavors and aromas with subtle hints of mint. The flowers on Thin Mints turn deep purple as the flowering stage closes, and cures up to beautiful round buds rich with trichomes and soft purple and green coloration.