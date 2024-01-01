We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dr. Jolly's
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Vaping
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
7 products
Tinctures & Sublingual
CBD MCT Oil Tincture 1000mg
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 697.8%
CBD 6.73%
Tinctures & Sublingual
10:1 CBD Tincture
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 28.48%
CBD 309.65%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Sativa Full Spectrum Tincture 720mg
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 720.23%
Tinctures & Sublingual
1:1 Tincture 1oz
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 156%
CBD 154%
Tinctures & Sublingual
THC Tincture 800mg
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 759.6%
CBD 0.01%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Indica Full Spectrum Tincture 800mg
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 795%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
10:1 Tincture 300mg
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 30%
CBD 300%
