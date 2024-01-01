We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dr. Jolly's
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Vaping
Dr. Jolly's products
344 products
Batteries & Power
Jolly Sticks Battery
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 0%
CBD 0%
3.0
(
3
)
Solvent
Carpet Adhesive Sauce on the Rocks 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 68.7%
CBD 0.26%
5.0
(
1
)
Rick Simpson Oil
Lemon Kush x Sour Diesel RSO 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 70.83%
CBD 0.28%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
The Flav Sauce on the Rocks 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 71.19%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Watermelon Gelato Nug Run 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 68.27%
CBD 0.2%
Solvent
Banana Punch x Blueberry Muffins Extract 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 76.29%
CBD 0.01%
Wax
Three Wise Men Sugar Wax 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 81.89%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Dog Rocket Crystal 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 88.95%
CBD 0.1%
Solvent
Gorilla Goat BHO 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 71.73%
Resin
Vanilla Frosting x Wedding Cake Cured Resin 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 85.61%
CBD 0.1%
Solvent
Pineapple Mist Nug Run 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 68.85%
CBD 0%
Resin
Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Diamonds 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 89%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Black Dog x 5th Element BHO 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 78.8%
CBD 0%
Resin
Cherry Stout x Interspecies Erotica Live Resin 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 75.58%
CBD 0%
Resin
Kimbo Kush Cured Resin 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 76.81%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Crumpets #11 Pre-Roll 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 18.35%
CBD 0.09%
Solvent
Chem Sour Diesel Sugar 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Glue Live Resin 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 70.34%
CBD 0%
Resin
White Tahoe Cookies Live Resin 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 66.75%
CBD 0.14%
Solvent
Scooby Sn@cks X Mystery m@chine Sauce on the Rocks 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 73.76%
CBD 0.01%
Pre-rolls
RudeBoi OG Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 22.91%
CBD 0.08%
Resin
OG Dream Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
Wax
Sour Pink Lemonade Sugar Wax 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Animal Cookies Live Resin 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 75.42%
CBD 0.01%
