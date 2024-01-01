We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dr. Jolly's
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Vaping
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
314 products
Solvent
Carpet Adhesive Sauce on the Rocks 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 68.7%
CBD 0.26%
5.0
(
1
)
Rick Simpson Oil
Lemon Kush x Sour Diesel RSO 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 70.83%
CBD 0.28%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
The Flav Sauce on the Rocks 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 71.19%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Resin
Cotton Candy Live Resin 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 80.26%
CBD 0.01%
Resin
Black D.O.G Live Resin 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 79.83%
CBD 0.01%
Wax
Lemon Meringue Sugar Wax 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 67.97%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Sour Glue Extract 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 70.2%
CBD 2.9%
Rick Simpson Oil
Ice RSO 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 55.34%
CBD 2.05%
Wax
Jack the Ripper Sugar Wax 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 69.89%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Melon Cake Nug Run 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 68.35%
CBD 0%
Wax
Pineapple Jack Sugar Wax 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 77.44%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cherry Stout x Red Rocket BHO 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 72.55%
CBD 0%
Wax
Lime Sour Diesel Sugar Wax 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 68.4%
CBD 0%
Resin
Carpet Adhesive x Blueberry Cooks Live Resin 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 59.63%
CBD 0%
Resin
Headband Haze Live Resin 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 86.38%
CBD 0.01%
Solvent
Papaya Punch Nug Run 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 72.17%
Solvent
Mendo Breath Extract 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 65.58%
Wax
Candyland Sugar Wax 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 71.49%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cherry Vanilla Cooks x Cotton Candy Kush Crystals 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 92.02%
CBD 0.01%
Solvent
Platinum Blueberry Gelato Extract 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 72.4%
Resin
Super Lemon Tangie Live Resin 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Fire OG Diamonds 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 70.45%
CBD 0%
Wax
Cherry Pie Wax 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 72.05%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Tre's Star x Trainwreck BHO 1g
by Dr. Jolly's
THC 69.38%
1
2
3
...
14
Concentrates