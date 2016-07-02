Dr. Strains CBD
Hand trimmed Hawaiian Haze Hemp flower, is organically grown and hand trimmed. Beautiful green buds with red hairs and white crystals. Scent of sweet tropical flavor and smooth to smoke.
16.18% CBD
0.18% THC
Hawaiian Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
97 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
