Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock Cartridge - Purple Nerds (1.0g)
Nerds, also known as "Nerdz," "Blue Nerds," "Pink Nerds," "Nerds OG," "Nerdz OG," and "Blue Nerdz" is a balanced hybrid weed strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with Grape Ape. The effects of Nerds are euphoric and cerebral. Nerds has a reputation for stimulating creativity. This strain features a grape forward flavor profile with undertones of sweet and fruity strawberry. Nerds THC level is around 15% which makes it an ideal strain choice for beginner cannabis consumers. According to growers, this strain flowers into bright green nugs accented by pops of dark purple throughout. Nerds was originally bred by Oregon Microgrowers Guild. The weed strain Nerds is only for adults age 21 or older and is not associated with the candy of the same name.
For those on the go, Dr. Zodiak created Moonrock Clear, a brand of vape pens and cartridges that mix the great taste and potency of Moonrocks with peak portability. Now you can go to the moon any time, anywhere.
With an emphasis on empowering national and local communities, the Dr. Zodiak brand is committed to philanthropic outreach of all kinds, including recurring donations to the American Cancer Society and helping to clothe and feed Southern California’s homeless population.
Community is at Dr. Zodiak’s core, and other like-minded innovators are taking notice. Countless hip-hop heavy-hitters have thrown their support behind the good doctor, including Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Rae Sremmurd, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and XXX Tentacion. Clearly, the community was picking up what the doctor was putting down.
Today, the Dr. Zodiak brand continues to pave the way in unique Cannabis innovation. You can find our new 5 Gram Dynamite Stick and it's little brother, the 1G Mini Dynamite, in collaboration with Mohave Cannabis Co., at your nearest local dispensary, and our unique, much anticipated line of Mini-Prerolls is on its way to the market now!