Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock Cartridge - Sunset Sherbert (1.0g)
Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", and "Sunset Sherbert" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. The average price per gram of Sherbert is $20, but may vary based on your location. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.
For those on the go, Dr. Zodiak created Moonrock Clear, a brand of vape pens and cartridges that mix the great taste and potency of Moonrocks with peak portability. Now you can go to the moon any time, anywhere.
With an emphasis on empowering national and local communities, the Dr. Zodiak brand is committed to philanthropic outreach of all kinds, including recurring donations to the American Cancer Society and helping to clothe and feed Southern California’s homeless population.
Community is at Dr. Zodiak’s core, and other like-minded innovators are taking notice. Countless hip-hop heavy-hitters have thrown their support behind the good doctor, including Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Rae Sremmurd, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and XXX Tentacion. Clearly, the community was picking up what the doctor was putting down.
Today, the Dr. Zodiak brand continues to pave the way in unique Cannabis innovation. You can find our new 5 Gram Dynamite Stick and it's little brother, the 1G Mini Dynamite, in collaboration with Mohave Cannabis Co., at your nearest local dispensary, and our unique, much anticipated line of Mini-Prerolls is on its way to the market now!